See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Debra Shim, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Debra Shim, OD

Optometry
4.2 (10)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Debra Shim, OD

Dr. Debra Shim, OD is an Optometrist in Jupiter, FL. 

Dr. Shim works at Visualeyes of the Palm Beaches in Jupiter, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Justina Vasiliauskas, OD
Dr. Justina Vasiliauskas, OD
4.8 (130)
View Profile
Dr. Elon Luzon, OD
Dr. Elon Luzon, OD
4.9 (565)
View Profile

Dr. Shim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Visualeyes of the Palm Beaches
    451 University Blvd Ste 102, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 625-4380
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shim?

    Jan 30, 2021
    Three weeks ago I stopped by on a Friday morning to request a last minute same day appt because something was wrong with one of my eyes (this was day 3 of deteriorating condition). The front desk staff was super understanding that I needed help right away and were able to squeeze me in due to a tardy patient (many thanks to whomever ran late that morning). As usual, Dr Shim was gentle & personable. She prescribed medication that worked for me in the past. Unfortunately it did not work for me this time and got worse. After sending a picture of my eye Monday morning I was immediately called by the office staff and referred to a different specialist since Dr Shim wouldn’t be there until the afternoon. They called two different specialists to find someone that would see me that day. Grateful for the referral and seen same day, I was placed on different medication. I felt better within 24 hours. I am grateful to Dr Shim, her staff, & community of specialists she refers to!
    VP — Jan 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Debra Shim, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Debra Shim, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shim to family and friends

    Dr. Shim's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shim

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Debra Shim, OD.

    About Dr. Debra Shim, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407907413
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shim works at Visualeyes of the Palm Beaches in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shim’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Debra Shim, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.