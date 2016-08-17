Debra Sowald accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Debra Sowald, PSY
Debra Sowald, PSY is a Psychologist in Dayton, OH.
Midwest Behavioral Care28 E Rahn Rd Ste 105, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 434-6840
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Sowald has a very soothing and calming manner. She is great at taking notes and drawing diagrams that she always copies for you to take home and review. Besides general therapy, we have succeeded in eliminating my nightmares resulting from trauma, which I didn't think was possible. Her office is inviting and comfortable, with a candy buffet for every visitor! My only complaint is that I have waited up to an hour for many appointments. But Dr Sowald really takes her time to complete sessions.
About Debra Sowald, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1770581043
