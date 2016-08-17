See All Psychologists in Dayton, OH
Debra Sowald, PSY

Psychology
3.7 (3)
Overview

Debra Sowald, PSY is a Psychologist in Dayton, OH. 

Debra Sowald works at Midwest Behavioral Care in Dayton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Behavioral Care
    28 E Rahn Rd Ste 105, Dayton, OH 45429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 434-6840
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Aug 17, 2016
    Dr Sowald has a very soothing and calming manner. She is great at taking notes and drawing diagrams that she always copies for you to take home and review. Besides general therapy, we have succeeded in eliminating my nightmares resulting from trauma, which I didn't think was possible. Her office is inviting and comfortable, with a candy buffet for every visitor! My only complaint is that I have waited up to an hour for many appointments. But Dr Sowald really takes her time to complete sessions.
    Dayton, OH — Aug 17, 2016
    About Debra Sowald, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770581043
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Debra Sowald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Debra Sowald works at Midwest Behavioral Care in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Debra Sowald’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Debra Sowald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Sowald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Sowald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Sowald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

