See All Psychotherapists in Elmira, NY
Debra Thatcher, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Debra Thatcher, LCSW

Psychotherapy
Map Pin Small Elmira, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Debra Thatcher, LCSW

Debra Thatcher, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Elmira, NY. 

Debra Thatcher works at Clinical Social Work and Counseling Services of the Finger Lakes in Elmira, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Debra Thatcher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Social Work and Counseling Services of the Finger Lakes
    963 Walnut St, Elmira, NY 14901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 734-1447
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Debra Thatcher, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437309739
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York at Geneseo
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Debra Thatcher, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Debra Thatcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Debra Thatcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Debra Thatcher works at Clinical Social Work and Counseling Services of the Finger Lakes in Elmira, NY. View the full address on Debra Thatcher’s profile.

    Debra Thatcher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Thatcher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Thatcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Thatcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Debra Thatcher, LCSW?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.