Debra Turner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Debra Turner, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Debra Turner, FNP
Debra Turner, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Germantown, TN.
Debra Turner works at
Debra Turner's Office Locations
-
1
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation Inc.8060 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 271-1000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Debra Turner?
About Debra Turner, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578745410
Frequently Asked Questions
Debra Turner accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Debra Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Debra Turner works at
6 patients have reviewed Debra Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Debra Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Debra Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Debra Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.