Debra Welton, FNP-BC

Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Debra Welton, FNP-BC is a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Southern University and A& M College and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Debra Welton works at Ochsner Medical Complex - The Grove in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Medical Complex - The Grove
    10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 287-8060
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 03, 2020
    She removed and put in a new nexplanon implant. She was seriously the most kind. I was a little nervous and she made me feel so comfortable. I didn't feel hardly any pain at all.
    — Oct 03, 2020
    Photo: Debra Welton, FNP-BC
    About Debra Welton, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396978227
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southern University and A& M College
