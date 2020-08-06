See All Psychologists in Wheeling, WV
Dee Nazzaro

Psychology
5.0 (3)
Overview

Dee Nazzaro is a Psychologist in Wheeling, WV. 

Dee Nazzaro works at Casa Di Ispirazione in Wheeling, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Casa Di Ispirazione
    76 14th St, Wheeling, WV 26003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 232-1610
  2. 2
    2115 Chapline St Ste 205, Wheeling, WV 26003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 06, 2020
    dr. nazzaro is no longer at 2115 chapline st only at casa 76-14th st wheeling
    — Aug 06, 2020
    About Dee Nazzaro

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497790794
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dee Nazzaro is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dee Nazzaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dee Nazzaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dee Nazzaro works at Casa Di Ispirazione in Wheeling, WV. View the full address on Dee Nazzaro’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dee Nazzaro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dee Nazzaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dee Nazzaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dee Nazzaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

