Deedee Bassil accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deedee Bassil, MC
Overview
Deedee Bassil, MC is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ.
Deedee Bassil works at
Locations
Psychiatric Services L.l.c.4146 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 550-0445
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing DeeDee for two years. She helped me through multiple transitions in my life. When I needed her, she was always very accommodating and call me back right away.
About Deedee Bassil, MC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1851447189
Frequently Asked Questions
Deedee Bassil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deedee Bassil works at
Deedee Bassil speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Deedee Bassil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deedee Bassil.
