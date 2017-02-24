See All Physicians Assistants in Evansville, IN
Deena Beck, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Deena Beck, PA is a Physician Assistant in Evansville, IN. 

Deena Beck works at Deaconess Clinic in Evansville, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Indiana
Locations

  1. 1
    Deaconess Clinic
    520 Mary St Ste 340, Evansville, IN 47710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 450-5000
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Deena Beck, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255334884
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deena Beck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Deena Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deena Beck works at Deaconess Clinic in Evansville, IN. View the full address on Deena Beck’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Deena Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deena Beck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deena Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deena Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

