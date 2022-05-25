Deena Krishna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Deena Krishna, ARNP
Overview of Deena Krishna, ARNP
Deena Krishna, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Naples, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Deena Krishna's Office Locations
- 1 6101 Pine Ridge Rd Fl 3, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 315-7123
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deena Krishna?
My review of APRN Deena Krishna... I am 71 years old and have had COPD and other breathing problem for many years. I have over the years seen numerous pulmonologist who were of very high caliber, but it was not until I was blessed to be in the care of Deena Krishna that two different of my breathing problems were discovered due to her ordering the correct tests. I am now on the road to a better and healthier life thanks to her professionalism and knowledge in the field of pulmonary medicine.
About Deena Krishna, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891139911
Frequently Asked Questions
Deena Krishna accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deena Krishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Deena Krishna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deena Krishna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deena Krishna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deena Krishna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.