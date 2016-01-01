Book an Appointment

Schedule Online Now
See All Family Doctors in Sewell, NJ
Deepa Quadir-Alam, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Deepa Quadir-Alam, PA-C

Family Medicine
3.5 (342)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Deepa Quadir-Alam, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. 

Deepa Quadir-Alam works at Point Plaza Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Point Plaza Primary Care
    565 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Disorders
Acne
Allergies
Abdominal Disorders
Acne
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 342 ratings
    Patient Ratings (342)
    5 Star
    (140)
    4 Star
    (69)
    3 Star
    (33)
    2 Star
    (28)
    1 Star
    (72)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Deepa Quadir-Alam?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Deepa Quadir-Alam, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Deepa Quadir-Alam, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Deepa Quadir-Alam to family and friends

    Deepa Quadir-Alam's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Deepa Quadir-Alam

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deepa Quadir-Alam, PA-C.

    About Deepa Quadir-Alam, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1417164302
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Cook College
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deepa Quadir-Alam, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deepa Quadir-Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deepa Quadir-Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deepa Quadir-Alam works at Point Plaza Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Deepa Quadir-Alam’s profile.

    342 patients have reviewed Deepa Quadir-Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deepa Quadir-Alam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deepa Quadir-Alam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deepa Quadir-Alam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.