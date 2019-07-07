Overview of Dr. Deepak Kotecha, OD

Dr. Deepak Kotecha, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.



Dr. Kotecha works at The Eye Glassiers of Houston in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.