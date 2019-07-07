Dr. Deepak Kotecha, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotecha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deepak Kotecha, OD
Overview of Dr. Deepak Kotecha, OD
Dr. Deepak Kotecha, OD is an Optometrist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.
Dr. Kotecha works at
Dr. Kotecha's Office Locations
-
1
The Eye Glassiers of Houston3897 Southwest Fwy # Tx, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 552-9400
-
2
The Eye Glassiers of Houston3897 Sw Fwy Tx, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 552-9400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was amazed that an eye exam could be so comprehensive! Dr. Kotecha was very thorough not only in the examination of my Eyes but educated me about the working of the eyes, the risk factors pertaining to vision based on my current health conditions, a recommendation to change diet, include Yoga and walking. Dr Kotecha and his primary staff Tina were very efficient, courteous, professional, engaging my indecisiveness with great inputs during my eye glass frames choosing process. I love their recommendation of lens type. It was my first pair of glasses! They are perfect and very stylish. The examination room is quiet, spacious and visit uninterrupted by any distractions!! I have recommended Dr.Kotecha to several of my friends and family! We deserve a Doctor who is this caring and knowledgeable!
About Dr. Deepak Kotecha, OD
- Optometry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1447465299
Education & Certifications
- University of Houston / College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotecha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotecha accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotecha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotecha speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotecha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotecha.
