See All Counselors in Rome, GA
Deidra Galloway-Couey, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Deidra Galloway-Couey, LPC

Counseling
3.3 (14)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Deidra Galloway-Couey, LPC is a Counselor in Rome, GA. 

Deidra Galloway-Couey works at Seven Hills Counseling Center in Rome, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seven Hills Counseling Center
    712 W 2nd St, Rome, GA 30161 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 232-6613
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Deidra Galloway-Couey?

    Feb 25, 2021
    I found Deidre to be very easy to talk to. She is a nurse as am I , so we spoke the same language. She is going to school to become a NP in mental health because she recognizes that Rome, Georgia has very limited access to quality acute mental health care. I can attest to that from my experience as an ER nurse in Rome. She works in a hospital as a cardiac nurse for experience in real time patient care. This experience makes her realistic and gives her a nurse’s ability to discern the truth. Or lack of truth. She doesn’t throw out psychobabble that is useless in the real world. She listens attentively. She is down to earth. I would highly recommend her. As a side note, her couch is so comfortable I didn’t want to leave! I loved her cats.
    — Feb 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Deidra Galloway-Couey, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Deidra Galloway-Couey, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Deidra Galloway-Couey to family and friends

    Deidra Galloway-Couey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Deidra Galloway-Couey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deidra Galloway-Couey, LPC.

    About Deidra Galloway-Couey, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669598686
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deidra Galloway-Couey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deidra Galloway-Couey works at Seven Hills Counseling Center in Rome, GA. View the full address on Deidra Galloway-Couey’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Deidra Galloway-Couey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deidra Galloway-Couey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deidra Galloway-Couey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deidra Galloway-Couey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Deidra Galloway-Couey, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.