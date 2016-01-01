Deidre Smith accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deidre Smith, CRNP
Overview of Deidre Smith, CRNP
Deidre Smith, CRNP is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD.
Deidre Smith's Office Locations
Vascular Center at UM BWMC255 Hospital Dr Ste 107, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
About Deidre Smith, CRNP
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1598217671
Frequently Asked Questions
Deidre Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deidre Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deidre Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deidre Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deidre Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.