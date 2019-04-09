See All Family Doctors in Towson, MD
Deirdre Eastham, CRNP

Family Medicine
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Deirdre Eastham, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. 

Deirdre Eastham works at UM SJMG Towson Medical Associates in Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    UM SJMG Towson Medical Associates
    UM SJMG Towson Medical Associates
7801 York Rd Ste 102, Towson, MD 21204
(410) 769-4920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 09, 2019
Listens to her patients, takes her time and is more thorough than various doctors I have seen over the years. Kind and admits when she doesn't know the answer. Easy to get an appointment with.
— Apr 09, 2019
Photo: Deirdre Eastham, CRNP
About Deirdre Eastham, CRNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1639541519
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Deirdre Eastham, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deirdre Eastham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Deirdre Eastham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Deirdre Eastham works at UM SJMG Towson Medical Associates in Towson, MD. View the full address on Deirdre Eastham’s profile.

Deirdre Eastham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deirdre Eastham.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deirdre Eastham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deirdre Eastham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

