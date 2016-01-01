See All Nurse Practitioners in Cleveland, OH
Deirdre Raimey, CNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Deirdre Raimey, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Deirdre Raimey, CNP

Deirdre Raimey, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, OH. 

Deirdre Raimey works at West Park Health Center in Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
April Birkmire, NP
April Birkmire, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Saida Fields, APN
Saida Fields, APN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Adebola Ezetendu
Adebola Ezetendu
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Deirdre Raimey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Park Health Center
    3838 W 150th St, Cleveland, OH 44111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 778-7800
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Deirdre Raimey?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Deirdre Raimey, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Deirdre Raimey, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Deirdre Raimey to family and friends

    Deirdre Raimey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Deirdre Raimey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deirdre Raimey, CNP.

    About Deirdre Raimey, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285953208
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deirdre Raimey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Deirdre Raimey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Deirdre Raimey works at West Park Health Center in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Deirdre Raimey’s profile.

    Deirdre Raimey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deirdre Raimey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deirdre Raimey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deirdre Raimey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Deirdre Raimey, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.