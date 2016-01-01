Deirdre Raimey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Deirdre Raimey, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Deirdre Raimey, CNP
Deirdre Raimey, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, OH.
Deirdre Raimey works at
Deirdre Raimey's Office Locations
-
1
West Park Health Center3838 W 150th St, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 778-7800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Deirdre Raimey?
About Deirdre Raimey, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285953208
Frequently Asked Questions
Deirdre Raimey accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Deirdre Raimey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Deirdre Raimey works at
Deirdre Raimey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Deirdre Raimey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deirdre Raimey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deirdre Raimey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.