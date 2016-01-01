See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Deisy Diaz-Prieto Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Deisy Diaz-Prieto

Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Deisy Diaz-Prieto is an Adult Health Nurse Practitioner in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Deisy Diaz-Prieto works at ROBERT CUELI MD PA in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Kidney Consultants
    315 SE 13th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 767-5900
  2. 2
    Judhit Ruiz MD PA
    1811 Nw 123rd Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 342-9822

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mesotherapy
Mesotherapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mesotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Deisy Diaz-Prieto?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Deisy Diaz-Prieto
    How would you rate your experience with Deisy Diaz-Prieto?
    • Likelihood of recommending Deisy Diaz-Prieto to family and friends

    Deisy Diaz-Prieto's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Deisy Diaz-Prieto

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Deisy Diaz-Prieto.

    About Deisy Diaz-Prieto

    Specialties
    • Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427077742
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Florida International University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Deisy Diaz-Prieto is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Deisy Diaz-Prieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Deisy Diaz-Prieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Deisy Diaz-Prieto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Deisy Diaz-Prieto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Deisy Diaz-Prieto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Deisy Diaz-Prieto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Deisy Diaz-Prieto?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.