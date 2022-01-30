Delaney Semancik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Delaney Semancik, PA
Overview
Delaney Semancik, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fort Myers, FL.
Delaney Semancik works at
Locations
-
1
Lee Memorial Health System2780 Cleveland Ave Ste 819, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 343-3800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Delaney Semancik?
Delaney Semanick was great
About Delaney Semancik, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124678636
Frequently Asked Questions
Delaney Semancik accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Delaney Semancik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Delaney Semancik works at
36 patients have reviewed Delaney Semancik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Delaney Semancik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Delaney Semancik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Delaney Semancik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.