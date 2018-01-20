See All Dermatologists in Cordele, GA
Delano Parker, PA-C

Dermatology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Delano Parker, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Cordele, GA. 

Delano Parker works at Georgia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center in Cordele, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center
    408 E 4th Ave, Cordele, GA 31015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 207-0149

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Warner Robins — Jan 20, 2018
    About Delano Parker, PA-C

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1275591828
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Nebraska-Master Of Physician Assistant Studies
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Delano Parker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Delano Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Delano Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Delano Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Delano Parker works at Georgia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center in Cordele, GA. View the full address on Delano Parker’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Delano Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Delano Parker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Delano Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Delano Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.