Delano Parker, PA-C
Delano Parker, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Cordele, GA.
Delano Parker works at
Georgia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center408 E 4th Ave, Cordele, GA 31015 Directions (229) 207-0149
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
I saw Dr.Parker about my skin tags. He was very nice. He informed me about what they were and how they formed. He gave me lots of good information and spoke to me in a very professional and friendly manner. I highly recommend Dr.Parker!
- Dermatology
- English
- University Of Nebraska-Master Of Physician Assistant Studies
Delano Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Delano Parker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Delano Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Delano Parker.
