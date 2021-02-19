Dr. Delma Zardo, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Delma Zardo, OD
Overview of Dr. Delma Zardo, OD
Dr. Delma Zardo, OD is an Optometrist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Uc Berkeley School Of Optometry.
Dr. Zardo's Office Locations
Hinkley Optometric1019 16th St, Modesto, CA 95354 Directions (209) 526-2737Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The greatest in all aspects. Please, use her.
About Dr. Delma Zardo, OD
- Optometry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1306861612
Education & Certifications
- Uc Berkeley School Of Optometry
Dr. Zardo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zardo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zardo speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
