Overview of Dr. Delma Zardo, OD

Dr. Delma Zardo, OD is an Optometrist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Uc Berkeley School Of Optometry.



Dr. Zardo works at Hinkley Optometric in Modesto, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.