Delphine Zelaski, PA-C
Delphine Zelaski, PA-C

Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Delphine Zelaski, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Newton, KS. They graduated from Alderson-Broaddus College and is affiliated with Martin General Hospital and Vidant Edgecombe Hospital.

Delphine Zelaski works at Gust Orthodontics in Newton, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Gust Orthodontics
    504 N Main St, Newton, KS 67114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 215-9003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Martin General Hospital
  • Vidant Edgecombe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergies
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergies

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 08, 2019
    I don't like doctors to tell you the truth nor the offices. I was so surprised that this is a truly nice woman, interesting woman, caring woman and she listens to me. Her assistants and office staff are absolutely friendly and helpful. I cannot believe after 74 years of hating doctor appointments I now enjoy them. WOW!!
    Mar 08, 2019
    Photo: Delphine Zelaski, PA-C
    About Delphine Zelaski, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497868665
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Alderson-Broaddus College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Delphine Zelaski, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Delphine Zelaski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Delphine Zelaski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Delphine Zelaski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Delphine Zelaski works at Gust Orthodontics in Newton, KS. View the full address on Delphine Zelaski’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Delphine Zelaski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Delphine Zelaski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Delphine Zelaski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Delphine Zelaski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

