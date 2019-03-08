Delphine Zelaski, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Delphine Zelaski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Delphine Zelaski, PA-C
Overview
Delphine Zelaski, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Newton, KS. They graduated from Alderson-Broaddus College and is affiliated with Martin General Hospital and Vidant Edgecombe Hospital.
Delphine Zelaski works at
Locations
Gust Orthodontics504 N Main St, Newton, KS 67114 Directions (316) 215-9003
Hospital Affiliations
- Martin General Hospital
- Vidant Edgecombe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Delphine Zelaski?
I don't like doctors to tell you the truth nor the offices. I was so surprised that this is a truly nice woman, interesting woman, caring woman and she listens to me. Her assistants and office staff are absolutely friendly and helpful. I cannot believe after 74 years of hating doctor appointments I now enjoy them. WOW!!
About Delphine Zelaski, PA-C
- Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
- English
Education & Certifications
- Alderson-Broaddus College
Frequently Asked Questions
Delphine Zelaski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Delphine Zelaski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Delphine Zelaski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Delphine Zelaski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Delphine Zelaski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Delphine Zelaski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Delphine Zelaski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.