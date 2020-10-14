Demetra Bennett, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Demetra Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Demetra Bennett, NP
Offers telehealth
Demetra Bennett, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lakeland, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.
- 1 930 Marcum Rd, Lakeland, FL 33809 Directions (863) 940-4886
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Demetra is absolutely amazing! She listens to your actual complaints and comes up with not only medicinal but also holistic ideas for how to be in tip top shape. She manages my wifes' and my hormones, as well as our general health needs. I recommend this NP to any and all that will listen to me.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184676025
Demetra Bennett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Demetra Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Demetra Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Demetra Bennett.
