Demetra Bennett, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Demetra Bennett, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lakeland, FL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    930 Marcum Rd, Lakeland, FL 33809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 940-4886
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    
    About Demetra Bennett, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184676025
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Demetra Bennett, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Demetra Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Demetra Bennett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Demetra Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Demetra Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Demetra Bennett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Demetra Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Demetra Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

