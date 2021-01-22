Demetria Bates, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Demetria Bates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Demetria Bates, FNP-BC
Overview of Demetria Bates, FNP-BC
Demetria Bates, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Low Moor, VA.
Demetria Bates works at
Demetria Bates' Office Locations
Jackson River Nephrology200 Arh Ln 400, Low Moor, VA 24457 Directions (540) 675-4256
Hospital Affiliations
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Demetria Bates?
I received excellent care from Dr. Bates! She is thorough and spends time and effort making sure I have everything I need.
About Demetria Bates, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912474511
Frequently Asked Questions
Demetria Bates has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Demetria Bates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Demetria Bates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Demetria Bates works at
Demetria Bates has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Demetria Bates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Demetria Bates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Demetria Bates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.