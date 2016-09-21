Dr. Demetrius Ford, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demetrius Ford, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Demetrius Ford, PSY.D is a Forensic Psychologist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Forensic Psychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan School of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Ford works at
Locations
St. John/ Eastwood22151 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (313) 806-7552
- 2 4777 E Outer Dr Ste 1154, Detroit, MI 48234 Directions (313) 806-7552
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is good with helping my son and aiding with the needs that fit him
About Dr. Demetrius Ford, PSY.D
- Forensic Psychology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Michigan School of Professional Psychology
- Iowa State University/Wayne State University
