Dempsey Spears, LPC
Overview
Dempsey Spears, LPC is a Counselor in Houston, TX.
Locations
- 1 2626 S Loop W Ste 650, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (409) 359-3355
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Mr Spears is a great help. He has lots of knowledge and has a caring practice.
About Dempsey Spears, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1174653109
Frequently Asked Questions
Dempsey Spears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dempsey Spears. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dempsey Spears.
