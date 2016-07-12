Dempsey Zahn, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dempsey Zahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dempsey Zahn, CHIRMD
Overview
Dempsey Zahn, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Shreveport, LA.
Locations
Zahn Chiropractic Clinic1005 Southland Park Dr, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions (318) 716-3401
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a great experience at Zahn Chiropractic Clinic with Dr. Zahn. Frst time without neck pain in almost 2 years! Would highly recommend
About Dempsey Zahn, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1952760423
Frequently Asked Questions
Dempsey Zahn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dempsey Zahn accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dempsey Zahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dempsey Zahn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dempsey Zahn.
