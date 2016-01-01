Dr. Dena Colantino, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colantino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dena Colantino, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dena Colantino, OD
Dr. Dena Colantino, OD is an Optometrist in O Fallon, IL.
Dr. Colantino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Colantino's Office Locations
-
1
Clarkson Eyecare3248 GREEN MOUNT CROSSING DR, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (844) 206-4992
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colantino?
About Dr. Dena Colantino, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1437717899
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colantino accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colantino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colantino works at
Dr. Colantino speaks Spanish.
Dr. Colantino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colantino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colantino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colantino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.