Dena Cordes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dena Cordes, LPC
Overview
Dena Cordes, LPC is a Counselor in Summerville, SC.
Dena Cordes works at
Locations
Richard Lawhon Inc., 810 Travelers Blvd Ste L2, Summerville, SC 29485
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cordes is a great therapist that supplies you with the tools you need to overcome obstacles.
About Dena Cordes, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1255383170
Dena Cordes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dena Cordes works at
8 patients have reviewed Dena Cordes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dena Cordes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dena Cordes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dena Cordes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.