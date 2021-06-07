Dena Crosser, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dena Crosser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dena Crosser, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dena Crosser, CNP
Dena Crosser, CNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Sylvania, OH.
Dena Crosser works at
Dena Crosser's Office Locations
ProMedica Physicians Family Medicine - Flower5300 Harroun Rd Ste 304, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 824-1100
Institute of Sleep Medicine4428 Secor Rd Ste A, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5392
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate with a wonderful sense of humor. Promptly answers questions via MyChart. Has changed my whole attitude about the field of medicine and their ability to care and practice with a personal touch.
About Dena Crosser, CNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740695014
Dena Crosser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dena Crosser accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dena Crosser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Dena Crosser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dena Crosser.
