Dena Crosser, CNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dena Crosser, CNP

Dena Crosser, CNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Sylvania, OH. 

Dena Crosser works at ProMedica Physicians Family Medicine - Flower in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dena Crosser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ProMedica Physicians Family Medicine - Flower
    5300 Harroun Rd Ste 304, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 824-1100
  2. 2
    Institute of Sleep Medicine
    4428 Secor Rd Ste A, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 479-5392

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Flower Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Paramount
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 07, 2021
    Compassionate with a wonderful sense of humor. Promptly answers questions via MyChart. Has changed my whole attitude about the field of medicine and their ability to care and practice with a personal touch.
    — Jun 07, 2021
    Photo: Dena Crosser, CNP
    About Dena Crosser, CNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740695014
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dena Crosser, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dena Crosser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dena Crosser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dena Crosser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dena Crosser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dena Crosser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dena Crosser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dena Crosser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

