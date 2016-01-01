Denella Lucero accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Denella Lucero, MFT
Overview
Denella Lucero, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Huntington Beach, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 18811 Huntington St Ste 220, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 843-1914
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Denella Lucero?
About Denella Lucero, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1225179252
Frequently Asked Questions
Denella Lucero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Denella Lucero has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Denella Lucero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denella Lucero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denella Lucero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.