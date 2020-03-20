See All Counselors in Ridgewood, NY
Denis Blumberg, LCSW-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Denis Blumberg, LCSW-C

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Denis Blumberg, LCSW-C is a Counselor in Ridgewood, NY. They graduated from N/A and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Denis Blumberg works at Denis E Blumberg, LCSW, P.C. in Ridgewood, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Marissa Robinson
Marissa Robinson
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Masharat Mujib, LMHC
Masharat Mujib, LMHC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
4.2 (42)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ridgewood Office
    5619 Metropolitan Ave # 1, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 541-0884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Denis Blumberg?

    Mar 20, 2020
    We click right away which was ver important to me. He is using my learning style which is reading and gave me a wonderful book suggestion. I feel stronger every week, cannot believe I waited so many years to try this thing called "Therapy" but grateful I am in the mist of it. Thanks
    Gricell — Mar 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Denis Blumberg, LCSW-C
    How would you rate your experience with Denis Blumberg, LCSW-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Denis Blumberg to family and friends

    Denis Blumberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Denis Blumberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Denis Blumberg, LCSW-C.

    About Denis Blumberg, LCSW-C

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467526640
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • N/A
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Denis Blumberg, LCSW-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Denis Blumberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Denis Blumberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Denis Blumberg works at Denis E Blumberg, LCSW, P.C. in Ridgewood, NY. View the full address on Denis Blumberg’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Denis Blumberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denis Blumberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denis Blumberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denis Blumberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Denis Blumberg, LCSW-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.