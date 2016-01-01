Denis Rono has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Denis Rono, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Denis Rono, PMHNP-BC
Denis Rono, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Johnson City, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Denis Rono's Office Locations
- 1 2700 S Roan St Ste 425, Johnson City, TN 37601 Directions (877) 258-8795
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Denis Rono, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932740941
Frequently Asked Questions
Denis Rono accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Denis Rono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Denis Rono. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denis Rono.
