Denise Alleyne, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Denise Alleyne, FNP

Denise Alleyne, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY. 

Denise Alleyne works at City Block Health in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Denise Alleyne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advantagecare Physicians PC East New York
    101 Pennsylvania Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 773-1100
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Denise Alleyne, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407912199
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Denise Alleyne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Denise Alleyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Denise Alleyne works at City Block Health in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Denise Alleyne’s profile.

    Denise Alleyne has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Alleyne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denise Alleyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denise Alleyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

