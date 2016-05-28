See All Counselors in Fredericksburg, VA
Denise Bumgarner, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Denise Bumgarner, LPC is a Counselor in Fredericksburg, VA. 

Denise Bumgarner works at Providence Counseling in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Providence Counseling
    2217 Princess Anne St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 737-8120

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stafford Hospital

Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Addiction Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 28, 2016
    Denise is a fantastic counselor. She is the best balance of listening and providing advice. I would recommend her to anyone!
    Fredericksburg, VA — May 28, 2016
    About Denise Bumgarner, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1265570501
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY At Plattsburgh
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Denise Bumgarner, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Denise Bumgarner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Denise Bumgarner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Denise Bumgarner works at Providence Counseling in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Denise Bumgarner’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Denise Bumgarner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Bumgarner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denise Bumgarner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denise Bumgarner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

