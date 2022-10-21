Denise Castellanos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Denise Castellanos, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Denise Castellanos, CNM
Denise Castellanos, CNM is a Midwife in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Midwifery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from California State University Los Angeles and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Denise Castellanos works at
Denise Castellanos' Office Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group Fountain Valley (Brookhurst)18035 Brookhurst St Ste 21, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Denise is such a wonderful midwife who communicates wonderfully with her patients and shows a lot of care and concern. She doesn’t push certain things on her patients like other doctors do. She makes the patient feel very comfortable and important. She is the first I have felt like this before and this is my fourth pregnancy.
About Denise Castellanos, CNM
- Midwifery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356587042
Education & Certifications
- California State University Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Denise Castellanos accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Denise Castellanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Denise Castellanos speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Denise Castellanos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Castellanos.
