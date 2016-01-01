See All Nurse Practitioners in Charlottesville, VA
Denise Crosson, PMHNP-BC

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.4 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Denise Crosson, PMHNP-BC

Denise Crosson, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Charlottesville, VA. They completed their fellowship with Kennedy Inst

Denise Crosson works at Thriveworks Counseling in Charlottesville, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Denise Crosson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thriveworks
    2300 Commonwealth Dr Ste 100, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 812-4009
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
  • University Hospital

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Denise Crosson, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063497469
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kennedy Inst
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Denise Crosson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Denise Crosson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Denise Crosson works at Thriveworks Counseling in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Denise Crosson’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Denise Crosson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Crosson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denise Crosson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denise Crosson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.