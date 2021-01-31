Denise Druck has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Denise Druck, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Denise Druck, APN
Denise Druck, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hoffman Estates, IL.
Denise Druck works at
Denise Druck's Office Locations
-
1
Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital Outpatient Group Practice1786 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 104, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 755-8090
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Denise Druck has taken care of my psych medications management for over four years. She is knowledgeable, direct, open to discussion, covers the bases every time we meet, and discusses the dosage levels and changes in medications as my levels change. I feel very confident in her care and at 66 years old, I have been under psychiatric care since I have been 15. I know good medical practitioners because I have been treated by poor and damaging Doctors. Denise Druck is thorough and interested in my best health outcomes every time we meet! I highly recommend her care!
About Denise Druck, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336534791
