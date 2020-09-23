Dr. Denise Fiducia, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiducia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Fiducia, PHD
Overview
Dr. Denise Fiducia, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Fiducia works at
Locations
Denise A Fiducia Phd & Associates LLC855 E Golf Rd Ste 2139, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 373-0991Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Fiducia on 9/22/2020. She was warm, friendly and explained everything about what was going to happen. I found her to be professional and very well prepared. I will follow up with her on 9/30
About Dr. Denise Fiducia, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1891748612
Education & Certifications
- Rush Med Coll/Rush-Prsby St Lukes MC
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- University of Delaware
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fiducia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiducia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fiducia works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiducia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiducia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiducia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiducia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.