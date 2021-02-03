Denise Gallagher, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Denise Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Denise Gallagher, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Grand Canyon University - MSN, FNP-C and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Valley Women for Women485 S Dobson Rd Ste 206, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 782-0993Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Southwest Contemporary Women's Care2550 E Guadalupe Rd Ste 109, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 505-4475
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I love Denise! I’ve been seeing her throughout my pregnancy, and she’s been nothing short of amazing. She’s caring, relatable, and always takes extra precautions. We always feel well taken care of, would definitely recommend her to any woman in the valley.
About Denise Gallagher, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1902150006
Education & Certifications
- Grand Canyon University - MSN, FNP-C
