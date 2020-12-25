Dr. Denise Goldsmith, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldsmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denise Goldsmith, PHD
Overview
Dr. Denise Goldsmith, PHD is a Psychologist in Salt Lake City, UT.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
5383 S 900 E Ste 290, Salt Lake City, UT 84117
(801) 263-3335
Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
I thought she really took the time to understand the situation. She listened and made the best possible choices for our situation and I agreed with her recommendations 100%. She cared about what was best for my children and tried to help us come to an agreement that worked for both of us.
About Dr. Denise Goldsmith, PHD
- Psychology
- English
NPI: 1639263163
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldsmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldsmith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldsmith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldsmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldsmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.