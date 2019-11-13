Dr. Granda-Gilbert accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denise Granda-Gilbert, PHD
Overview
Dr. Denise Granda-Gilbert, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Forest Hills, NY.
Locations
- 1 6 Station Sq, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 268-8081
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Granda changed my life. I have seen Dr, Granda over several years and she has been a major driver of my growth, ability to navigate both every day and life stressers, and overall well being. Yes, she is not for the faint of heart. She is kind, but candid. She will push you to breakthough your barriers and challenge you at times. She is a mixture of a life coach and therapist. I can not say enough about the impact Dr. Granda has had on my life. I am eternally grateful.
About Dr. Denise Granda-Gilbert, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1457341075
Frequently Asked Questions
