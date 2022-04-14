Denise Morgan, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Denise Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Denise Morgan, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Denise Morgan, LPC is a Counselor in Saint Louis, MO.
Denise Morgan works at
Locations
-
1
Inizio Counseling Center, LLC10805 Sunset Office Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 909-4804
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Denise Morgan?
I've been seeing Denise for several years. One of her best traits for me specifically is that in every session since she knows my personality, she can take my current issues/state of mind and adjust the session to help me with my goals, needs and/or emotions. You're not just the "next patient". She really, really cares. I just can't say enough about how good Denise is and I am so thankful I found her.
About Denise Morgan, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1588860753
Education & Certifications
- Webster University
Frequently Asked Questions
Denise Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Denise Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Denise Morgan works at
21 patients have reviewed Denise Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denise Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denise Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.