See All Counselors in Saint Louis, MO
Denise Morgan, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Denise Morgan, LPC

Counseling
4.9 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Denise Morgan, LPC is a Counselor in Saint Louis, MO. 

Denise Morgan works at Inizio Counseling Center, LLC in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Susan Wolfe, LPC
Susan Wolfe, LPC
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Maria Kuhn, LPC
Maria Kuhn, LPC
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Inizio Counseling Center, LLC
    10805 Sunset Office Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 909-4804

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Denise Morgan?

    Apr 14, 2022
    I've been seeing Denise for several years. One of her best traits for me specifically is that in every session since she knows my personality, she can take my current issues/state of mind and adjust the session to help me with my goals, needs and/or emotions. You're not just the "next patient". She really, really cares. I just can't say enough about how good Denise is and I am so thankful I found her.
    R — Apr 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Denise Morgan, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Denise Morgan, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Denise Morgan to family and friends

    Denise Morgan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Denise Morgan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Denise Morgan, LPC.

    About Denise Morgan, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588860753
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Webster University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Denise Morgan, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Denise Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Denise Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Denise Morgan works at Inizio Counseling Center, LLC in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Denise Morgan’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Denise Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Morgan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denise Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denise Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Denise Morgan, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.