Denise Novell, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Denise Novell, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Fresno, CA.
Locations
- 1 2493 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (559) 263-6584
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Denise many years ago. Denise ended up such an excellent counselor!
About Denise Novell, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1275665606
Frequently Asked Questions
Denise Novell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Denise Novell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Novell.
