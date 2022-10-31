See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rockledge, PA
Denise O'Hara, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Denise O'Hara, CRNP

Internal Medicine
4.5 (260)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Denise O'Hara, CRNP

Denise O'Hara, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockledge, PA. 

Denise O'Hara works at Jefferson Internal Medicine Rockledge in Rockledge, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Denise O'Hara's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lawndale Internal Medicine
    400 Huntingdon Pike Ste C, Rockledge, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 260 ratings
    Patient Ratings (260)
    5 Star
    (200)
    4 Star
    (29)
    3 Star
    (8)
    2 Star
    (11)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Denise O'Hara?

    Oct 31, 2022
    Denise is a very attentive and caring medical care provider. She listens to me and discusses her treatment plan with me. I find it easy to get an appointment and also to follow up with Denise by phone. Wait time is often short and the office staff is extremely nice and helpful. I drive a good distance to see Denise and it’s worth it.
    Linda S. — Oct 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Denise O'Hara, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Denise O'Hara, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Denise O'Hara to family and friends

    Denise O'Hara's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Denise O'Hara

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Denise O'Hara, CRNP.

    About Denise O'Hara, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1669726907
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Denise O'Hara, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Denise O'Hara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Denise O'Hara has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Denise O'Hara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Denise O'Hara works at Jefferson Internal Medicine Rockledge in Rockledge, PA. View the full address on Denise O'Hara’s profile.

    260 patients have reviewed Denise O'Hara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise O'Hara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denise O'Hara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denise O'Hara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.