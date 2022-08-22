Denise Russell, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Denise Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Denise Russell, FNP
Overview of Denise Russell, FNP
Denise Russell, FNP is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Richardson, TX.
Denise Russell's Office Locations
Methodist Richardson Family Medical Group399 W Campbell Rd, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 238-1848
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring health care provider. Takes the time needed to explain reasons for treatment. She goes the extra mile in her practice which I find as rare these days. I endorse her 100%.
About Denise Russell, FNP
- General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972830909
Frequently Asked Questions
Denise Russell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Denise Russell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Denise Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Denise Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Denise Russell.
