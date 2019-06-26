Denise West has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Denise West, NP
Overview of Denise West, NP
Denise West, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Denise West's Office Locations
Washington Heights Np in Womens Health Services PC3671 Broadway Apt 3, New York, NY 10031 Directions (646) 918-7770
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Both times two different medical assistants took my blood and left me with a bruise. The first one was fairly young, told me to squeeze my hand but did not tell me to let go and took my blood, thereafter telling me I should have let go of my fist. So I came prepared the second time and this was even better. I made sure not to squeeze and even drink water to find my vains easily. This other girl was moving the needle under my skin to find my vain. I am no expert in poking people but I know that this was not normal (also leaving me with a bruise) I had to tell her to just try my other arm when she looks and says oh you should have told me your veins are better on your left side. Many other staff occurrences was telling me they would call me back or send documents to my PC but would not until I kept asking. THe other thing I don't get about this place is why give someone an appointment to then tell them you can come anywhere between 9-3pm (in other words just wait as long as you have to).
About Denise West, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427169226
