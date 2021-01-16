Denka Marah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Denka Marah, FNP
Overview of Denka Marah, FNP
Denka Marah, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Denka Marah's Office Locations
University of Penn - Medical Group1800 Lombard St Ste 206, Philadelphia, PA 19146 Directions (215) 615-2222
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Really caring and thorough professional ??
About Denka Marah, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669916961
Frequently Asked Questions
Denka Marah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Denka Marah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Denka Marah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denka Marah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denka Marah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.