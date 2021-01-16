See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Denka Marah, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Denka Marah, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Denka Marah, FNP

Denka Marah, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Denka Marah works at University of Penn - Medical Group in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Valerie Wood, CRNP
Valerie Wood, CRNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Laura Felder, MD
Dr. Laura Felder, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Binh Luong, CRNP
Binh Luong, CRNP
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Denka Marah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Penn - Medical Group
    1800 Lombard St Ste 206, Philadelphia, PA 19146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 615-2222
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Denka Marah?

    Jan 16, 2021
    Really caring and thorough professional ??
    Matt Allsman — Jan 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Denka Marah, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Denka Marah, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Denka Marah to family and friends

    Denka Marah's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Denka Marah

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Denka Marah, FNP.

    About Denka Marah, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669916961
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Denka Marah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Denka Marah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Denka Marah works at University of Penn - Medical Group in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Denka Marah’s profile.

    Denka Marah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Denka Marah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Denka Marah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Denka Marah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Denka Marah, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.