Dennis Abernathy, LPCC
Overview
Dennis Abernathy, LPCC is a Counselor in Albuquerque, NM.
Locations
- 1 10801 Lomas Blvd NE Ste 103B, Albuquerque, NM 87112 Directions (505) 249-7779
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, honest, straight forward. Isn't there to patronize you. Very down-to-earth and realistic. Made me feel safe and secure. I would recommend, and have recommended Mr. Abernathy on several occasions. I've seen many therapists in my day. He's the only one I'd recommend and consistently return to. This work is what he's meant to do.
About Dennis Abernathy, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1326384330
