Dennis Bradley, LMHC

Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dennis Bradley, LMHC is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern University.

Dennis Bradley works at Cleghorn Professional Counseling Center in Fitchburg, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cleghorn Professional Counseling Center
    63 Fairmount St, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 342-2709

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Addiction Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Fear of Anger Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership
    • Network Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dennis Bradley, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841313046
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northeastern University
