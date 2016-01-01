Overview

Dennis Bradley, LMHC is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern University.



Dennis Bradley works at Cleghorn Professional Counseling Center in Fitchburg, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.