Dr. Dennis Brinkerhoff, OD
Dr. Dennis Brinkerhoff, OD is an Optometrist in Anchorage, AK.
Costco Optical #10330 W Dimond Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99515 Directions (907) 267-7102
Dr Brinkerhoff has been my optometrist for the last decade or more. He has always treated me with respect, done a thorough examination, and given me clear information about what he has discovered about the condition of my eyes. He is always busy, but I never feel rushed. He doesn’t partake of a lot of small talk, and I appreciate that. He’s not “all business,” but close, and that’s a good thing in my book.
- Optometry
- English
- 1902936412
