Dr. Dennis Brinkerhoff, OD

Optometry
3.6 (13)
Overview of Dr. Dennis Brinkerhoff, OD

Dr. Dennis Brinkerhoff, OD is an Optometrist in Anchorage, AK. 

Dr. Brinkerhoff works at Costco Optical #10 in Anchorage, AK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brinkerhoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Costco Optical #10
    330 W Dimond Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 267-7102

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Dennis Brinkerhoff, OD

  • Optometry
  • English
  • 1902936412
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brinkerhoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Brinkerhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brinkerhoff works at Costco Optical #10 in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Brinkerhoff’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brinkerhoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinkerhoff.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brinkerhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brinkerhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

