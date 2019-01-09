See All Clinical Psychologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Dennis Day, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Overview

Dr. Dennis Day, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Dr. Day works at Priscilla O. Day, LCSW Fort Lauderdale, FL in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Priscilla O. Day, LCSW Fort Lauderdale, FL
    5353 N Federal Hwy Ste 204, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Counseling
Psychological Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 09, 2019
    NonJudgmental, Listener, very professional yet never aloof. Any manner in which you choose to communicate with this man, he will accept and understand, yet never correct you about your life's assumptions but will offer alternatives you probably have never thought about. This is a thinking man's psychologist. His detractors are usually the attorneys who cannot grasp the simplest forms of Forensic Psychology Pathologies. I found no fault in his alternatives or psychological wisdom for my life.
    Fort Lauderdale, FL — Jan 09, 2019
    About Dr. Dennis Day, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073591178
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dennis Day, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Day is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Day has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Day works at Priscilla O. Day, LCSW Fort Lauderdale, FL in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Day’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Day. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Day.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Day, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Day appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

